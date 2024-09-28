BNP Leader Shot Dead In Quetta
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Agha Khalid Shah was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Killi Geo, police said on Saturday.
Agha Khalid Shah was a member of the BNP Central Executive Committee.
Soon after the incident, he was rushed to civil hospital Quetta where he succumbed to his injuries.
Cause of the killing is yet to be ascertained. Further probe is underway.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bill aiming welfare of journalists under discussion in KP assembly committee: Advisor1 minute ago
-
Chairman PMYP held meeting with South Korean Envoy to enhance bilateral ties1 minute ago
-
KIIR Chief thanks PM Shahbaz for raising Kashmir and Palestine issues in a befitting manner at UN1 minute ago
-
12th meeting of Mansehra District Land Use Planning, Management Committee held22 minutes ago
-
Killer of four convicted41 minutes ago
-
Sanitation Workers in KP got salary increases following protests41 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of rape during robbery in Faisalabad41 minutes ago
-
Experts term PHL cornerstone for blood pressure awareness, management41 minutes ago
-
26-member steering committee formed for tourism promotion41 minutes ago
-
Mosque staff in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face salary crisis amid utility disconnections42 minutes ago
-
9 dead, 1453 injured in 1351 RTCs in Punjab51 minutes ago
-
Rs50m recovered valuables handed over to owners52 minutes ago