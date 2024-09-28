BNP leader shot dead in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Agha Khalid Shah was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Killi Geo, police said on Saturday.

Agha Khalid Shah was a member of the BNP Central Executive Committee.

Soon after the incident, he was rushed to civil hospital Quetta where he succumbed to his injuries.

Cause of the killing is yet to be ascertained. Further probe is underway.

APP/ask.