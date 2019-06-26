BNP-M to not attend opposition’s APC

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The PTI has convinced BNP-M President Akhtar Mengal to support the government in getting the budget approved.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 26th June, 2019) The Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), a coalition party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has decided not to attend the opposition’s All Parties Conferences (APC).

The decision to not attend the APC was taken in a consultative meeting of the party.

The party said that the government is seriously considering to implement 6-point agenda presented by them.

Sources said that a delegation of BNP-M, led by Akhtar Mengal, will meet the prime minister today.

Earlier, a high level delegation of PPP held meeting with Sardar Akhtar Mengal during which they tried to convince him for joining the opposition.

A PPP delegation under the leadership of Khursheed Shah met with Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

During the meeting, the PPP tried to convince Mengal to join opposition but he presented conditions for joining opposition alliance.

Mengal said that an agreement should be signed for his demands as government showed no progress towards his conditions. He said if his conditions are accepted then he will join opposition.

However, he has now decided to not join the opposition.