BNP Mengal chief files nomination papers for NA-264 Quetta

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2023 | 09:42 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, chief of the Balochistan National Party Mengal on Saturday submitted nomination papers for NA- 264 Quetta.

Senior Vice President BNP-M Sajid Tarin submitted the papers on behalf of the party’s head.

A large number of party leaders accompanied the senior vice president.

Meanwhile, former speaker Balochistan Assembly and leader of PML-N Rahila Hameed Durani also filed nomination papers for reserved seats before the Provincial Election Commission and Returning Officer.

APP/ask.

