BNP-Mengal threatens govt again to part ways

Sardar Akhtar Mengal says the federal govt did not act upon its six-point agenda from the very first day to steer Blachistan out of crisis.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-12th Oct, 2019) Balochistan National Party-Menal (BNP-M) has once again threatened the Federal government to part ways, citing the reason that not even a single point of its six-point agenda was implemented for the development of Balochistan.

According to media reports, BNP-M Chief Akhtar Mengal said that the federal government did not act upon a single point they agreed to implement to steer Balochistan out of crisis . Six-point agenda is the only solution of Balochistan’s crisis, said Mengal adding that but they had been facing the hurdles of six points from the very first day in this government.

Talking to a local tv, Mengal said we provided a list of 5000 missing people to the government for their recovery but only 400 were recovered but many others were disappeared. He said the process of recovering missing people had stopped while many other people were being disappeared after which there was huge anxiety among the local people.

It may be mentioned here that it is second time that BNP-Mengal has shown strong differences with the federal government as previously it also hinted to part ways from the federal government but was managed. Now once again, the party leadership has announced to part ways over the issue of six-point agenda.

Akhtar Mengal said he was not satisfied with the government performance regarding the Balochistan’s problems, saying that the problems of Balochistan were discussed but practically 90 per cent problems were still there.

“All six demands including the recovery of missing persons have been ignored by the government,” said Mengal, adding that “And thus the deadline fixed for these demands is near ending,”.

It may also be mentioned here that BNP has given very tough time to the federal government since after the PTI came into power.