BNP Striving To Provide Facilities To People At Their Doorstep

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 09:34 PM

BNP striving to provide facilities to people at their doorstep

Balochistan National Party (BNP) Lalabad leaders on Tuesday said that BNP was taking all possible measures to provide basic facilities to people at their doorstep in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan National Party (BNP) Lalabad leaders on Tuesday said that BNP was taking all possible measures to provide basic facilities to people at their doorstep in the province.

These views were expressed by Haji Khairjan Bangulzai, Malik Bashir Ahmad Shahwani, Chairman Mohammad Karim Mohammad Hassani, Agashkil Shah Sheikh Hussaini, Obaidullah Muhammad Hassani, Comrade Atta Mohammad Bangulazai in their joint statement issued here.

They also thanked Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani for starting development projects including blacktop roads and drains in Killi Lalaabad Muhammad Hassani and other areas of his constituency.

The completion of ongoing development projects would provide maximum amenities to people in the area, they said adding that for the last several decades, Killi Lalabad and other areas were neglected in terms of development works and the people of the area were deprived of basic facilities even in the 21st century.

They said that the BNP had solved the long-standing problem of the people by starting development works in the area saying that under the leadership of Sardar Akhtar Jan Nengal, BNP had always given priority to people-friendly projects and the party would win with a huge majority in the upcoming general elections.

