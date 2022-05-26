BNP will not support no confidence motion against Bizinjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Balochistan National Party leader and Member Provincial Assembly Akhtar Hussain Langu on Wednesday said that the BNP would not support the no-confidence motion being tabled today against Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo.

" BNP has formed a committee to discuss the issue and reach to a conclusion regarding the no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan," he said while talking to reporters before the Balochistan Assembly session.

Akhtar Hussain Lango said that political parties in the Balochistan Assembly have contacted us, however, the door of discussion is open on the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister.

He recalled that BNP has formed a negotiating committee which will meet soon. We will formulate our strategy for the no-confidence motion and announce our decision within two days.