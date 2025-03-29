BNP’s Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Party Workers Escaped In Mustung’s Luckpass Blast
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Balochistan National Party (BNP)’s Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and party workers were escaped in an alleged suicide blast which took place near a sit-in by BNP was going on at Mastung Luckpass on Saturday.
According to Balochistan Government Spokesperson Shahid Rind, an alleged suicide blast occurred near a sit-in by the Balochistan National Party was going on.
He said that according to reports, there were no casualties saying that the participants, Sardar Akhtar Mengal and all the political leadership of the BNP are safe.
He said that the Balochistan government has been in touch with the BNP leadership since last night.
A delegation from BNP Mengal met the administration last night as well, after which the government delegation agreed to meet Sardar Akhtar Mengal today, he said.
He said that the Balochistan government is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident saying that
The public would be informed of the results of the inquiry soon.
He said that the safety of the sit-in participants, including Sardar Akhtar Mengal, other leadership and the public is the responsibility of the government.
The spokesman requested Sardar Akhtar Mengal, BNP and the public to cooperate with the government and help improve the situation through dialogue.
Recent Stories
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..
New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI
UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya
UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town
Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rohri city illuminated with colorful lights on Eid-ul-Fitr2 minutes ago
-
Mayor urges citizens to avoid aerial firing on Chand Raat2 minutes ago
-
CM orders crackdown against overcharging transport owners2 minutes ago
-
False robbery claim exposed, Citizen's drama unravels2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif calls the Sultan of Oman on Eid2 minutes ago
-
BNP’s Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, party workers escaped in Mustung’s Luckpass blast2 minutes ago
-
Medical experts advise caution in eating on Eid-ul-Fitr2 minutes ago
-
CM appreciates police for foiling terrorist attack2 minutes ago
-
BNP’s Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, party workers escaped in Mastung’s Luckpass blast2 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Abbottabad cracks Down on overcharging during Eid vacation12 minutes ago
-
Capital Police finalizes Eid security plan, 3500 personnel to perform duty12 minutes ago
-
Closure of Guddu Barrage announced12 minutes ago