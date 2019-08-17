UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BNP's Leader Nawabzada Amanullah Zehri Among Four Shot Dead In Khuzdar Attack

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 04:12 PM

BNP's leader Nawabzada Amanullah Zehri among four shot dead in Khuzdar attack

Balochistan National Party (BNP)'s leader Nawabzada Mir Amanullah Khan Zehri among four people were gunned down by unknown armed assailants near Crash plant area of Khuzdar district here on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Balochistan National Party (BNP)'s leader Nawabzada Mir Amanullah Khan Zehri among four people were gunned down by unknown armed assailants near Crash plant area of Khuzdar district here on Saturday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major retired Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai, the victim Nawabzada Mir Amanullah Khan Zehri along with his 15-year-old grandson Mardan Niaz Khan Zarakzai was on way home to Noorgama Zehri area from Bulbul area in vehicles when his convoy was passing Crash Plant areas as some armed assailants opened indiscriminately fire at the convoy and managed to escape from the scene.

As a result, Nawabzada Mir Amanullah Khan Zehri, his grandson and his two security guards namely Sikandar Khan resident of Manjushori area of Nasirabad district and Nisar Ahmed resident of Zehri died on the spot after receiving multiple bullets injuries.

Soon after the incident, Levies force team led by Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar on information reached the site and shifted the bodies to civil hospital Zehri where the bodies have been handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace out attackers.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Fire Balochistan Vehicles Died Mardan Khuzdar Nasirabad SITE Amanullah Khan From

Recent Stories

Over 200 acres of railways land under illegal occu ..

3 minutes ago

Mobile Communications, Internet Partially Restored ..

3 minutes ago

Jashn-e-Azadi Kabaddi matches from Sunday

23 minutes ago

BSE-K to collect Class 10 (Supplementary) examinat ..

21 minutes ago

Veterans mark 50th anniversary of British army's N ..

24 minutes ago

Fifty five one-wheelers booked in Faisalabad

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.