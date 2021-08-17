BOA organizes grand inauguration ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :A grand inauguration ceremony of 'Brainiac Officers academy' (BOA) was organized here at 286, Sumbal Road F-10/4 which was attended among others by famous educationist, civil servants, professors of different renowned universities and CSS/PMS aspirants.

BOA has been established with an aim to provide the quality education for competitive exams like CSS, PMS, PCS at affordable fee structure.

Admissions are open and first 50 students would get 50% discount on admissions and tution fee as well.