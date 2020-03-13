BoAJK opens 70th branch, Chief Secretary directs staff to strive hard for progress

Inaugurating opening of 70th Branch of the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BoAJK) at Brarkot, Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Mathar Niaz Rana on Friday expressed his hope that the state owned bank would continue its march towards progress and success under the patronage of the state government

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ):Inaugurating opening of 70th Branch of the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BoAJK) at Brarkot, Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Mathar Niaz Rana on Friday expressed his hope that the state owned bank would continue its march towards progress and success under the patronage of the state government.

The chief secretary is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank.

On this auspicious occasion supplications were offered for the progress and prosperity of both the state and the Bank.

It is worth mentioning that out of 70 branches of the Bank, 50 branches are providing online banking services to their customers.

He told the officers and executives present in the ceremony, that it was the priority of the government to make this bank successful.

He further added that the government and Semi- government departments were being directed to place their funds in BoAJK due to the increasing trust of people in the bank.

He said that for recognition as an established institution, delivery of the quality services and efficiency were underlying foremost factors.

He advised the management to strive hard to accelerate the pace of development of the institution through offering innovative products.

President of the Bank, Khawar Saeed briefed the chief guest about the steps recently taken for the betterment of the bank.

He assured and reiterated his determination to bring further improvement in delivery and quality services.

He said that the Bank staff was putting their hard efforts to implement the bank's strategies for growth and development and to observe high standard of discipline.