Board Adopts Zero Tolerance Policy Against Cheating Mafia: Chairman RBISE

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 09:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Chairman, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) Mohammad Adnan Khan has said that the board had adopted zero tolerance policy against cheating mafia and no one would be allowed to use unfair means in ongoing intermediate examinations.

During a visit to the examination centers, the chairman and controller of examinations, Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui checked all the arrangements finalized by the board.

According to a board spokesman, the chairman and the controller of examinations as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz had launched a grand operation against the cheating mafia.

He informed that in the light of the directives of the Punjab Government, the chairman and the controller visited the exam centers set up in different schools.

He said that the board was utilizing all-available resources to ensure fair and transparent conduct of the examinations.

On violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), a FIR was lodged against invigilators namely Ijaz Ahmed and Kamran Abid, at Government Higher Secondary School, Basharat and they were sent behind the bars.

Superintendent Examination center, Muhammad Waqas was changed immediately on negligence and poor performance

while police also detained the superintendent center on suspicion.

Deputy Commissioner, Chakwal Madam Qarat-ul-Ain immediately took notice of the incident and ordered departmental action by suspending the three officers.

Moreover, Chairman Education Board also visited Government Associate College Choasidan Shah Chakwal, Government Boys Higher Secondary school Kallar kahar, Fuji Foundation Model Higher Secondary School Kallar kahar Center (A, B) and Military Cadet College Kallar kahar.

The chairman said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against booti mafia.

The spokesman informed that the controller of Examinations, Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui visited the centers set up in Government High School No.1 Fateh Jang, Government Boys High School No.2 Fateh Jang, Government Girls High School No.1 Fateh Jang, Government College for Women Fateh Jang, Government Pilot Secondary School (Laboratory, Marking Center), Government Girls College Attock, Government Girls High School No.1 (Laboratory, Examination Centre) and Government Boys Higher Secondary School Attock (Marking Centre).

During the visit, the controller checked the seating plan of the candidates, attendance of examination staff and arrangements.

The controller of examinations said that transparency and merit would be kept in mind in the marking. Special instructions had been issued to all the examiners in this regard, he added.

