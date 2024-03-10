Board Bazar Attackers Were Wanted Terrorists; CTD Report
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has identified the killed suicide bomber and three other terrorists involved in board Bazar suicide blast, said CTD in its preliminary report issued here on Sunday.
The terrorists killed in the motorcycle blast were carrying 5 kg of explosives to their target, the official of the CTD said in the report.
The dead terrorist suicide bomber belonged to Dir and was a temporary residing in Peshawar's Tehkal area.
The suicide bomber was identified as Mohammad Salman, the other was identified as Aamir. The name of the injured terrorist was Usman, who is unconscious. Further investigation would immediately be started, the report said.
The motorcycle's chassis number, identity card and madrassa card of terrorists have been recovered as all three terrorists were riding a motorcycle, the report revealed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kalasha Museum where statute speak of Ghandhara Civilization attracts tourists, archealogy lovers in ..9 minutes ago
-
Minister for Local Govts Zeeshan Rafique visits his constituency9 minutes ago
-
PM thanks President Muizzu, President Wikremesinghe, PM Pushpa Kamal, PM Sheikh Hasina for their con ..9 minutes ago
-
PARC chairman stresses for adaption modern technology in agri-field19 minutes ago
-
Dera police chalk out elaborate security plan for Ramazan19 minutes ago
-
PM increases Ramazan Package to Rs12.5bn29 minutes ago
-
PU book fair sets 145,000 book sale record29 minutes ago
-
ICT admin holds event titled 'Breaking Barriers' to honour women role29 minutes ago
-
CM reviews monitoring mechanism of model markets29 minutes ago
-
By-elections to two general seats of Senate on March 1429 minutes ago
-
CM pays tributes to martyred constable29 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of student's death in Sargodha39 minutes ago