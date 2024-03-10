Open Menu

Board Bazar Attackers Were Wanted Terrorists; CTD Report

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has identified the killed suicide bomber and three other terrorists involved in board Bazar suicide blast, said CTD in its preliminary report issued here on Sunday.

The terrorists killed in the motorcycle blast were carrying 5 kg of explosives to their target, the official of the CTD said in the report.

The dead terrorist suicide bomber belonged to Dir and was a temporary residing in Peshawar's Tehkal area.

The suicide bomber was identified as Mohammad Salman, the other was identified as Aamir. The name of the injured terrorist was Usman, who is unconscious. Further investigation would immediately be started, the report said.

The motorcycle's chassis number, identity card and madrassa card of terrorists have been recovered as all three terrorists were riding a motorcycle, the report revealed.

