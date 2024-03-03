Board Factory Gutted
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Precious material at a board factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Khurarianwala police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that fire erupted in a board factory situated at Azhar Town near National Textile University due to unknown reasons.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present in factory over the area of 2 kanals.
Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot along with 4 vehicles and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this regard, he added.
