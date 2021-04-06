UrduPoint.com
Board Factory Gutted In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:01 PM

Board factory gutted in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Precious material in a board factory was reduced to ashes in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that fire erupted in a board factory situated in Niamat Town at Sammundri Road due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material to ashes.

Fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after four hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

