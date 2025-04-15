Board installs 500 KVA generator to maintain water supply

The Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board (HWSB) has installed a 500 KVa power generator to maintain water supply to Latifabad and Hussainabad towns during load shedding

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board (HWSB) has installed a 500 KVa power generator to maintain water supply to Latifabad and Hussainabad towns during load shedding.

The board's spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the generator had been arranged after the Mayor Kashif Shoro took notice of the public complaints of water shortage, emerging from different parts of the city.

According to him, the generator had been installed at the head reach.He apprised that Chief Executive Officer of HWSB Tufail Ahmed Abro had also requested Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to avoid power outages during the ongoing heatwave so that uninterrupted water supply to the city could be maintained.

He said the CEO had also urged the citizens to regularly pay their water bills so that the board could continue to upgrade and maintain its services.

He assured that the board's officials were doing their utmost to follow the standards of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the water filtration process.