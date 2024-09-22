Open Menu

Board Issuing Disability Certificate Working At Snail's Pace, Causing Problems To PWDs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The Council on the Rights Persons with disabilities responsible for issuing a disability certificate was working at a snail's pace causing problems to persons with disabilities (PWDs) special needs.

Applicants alleged that District Social Welfare Department officials are reluctant to form a medical assessment board at the Mianwali District Headquarters Hospital to process 250 pending applications of certificates. They said that the board can declare an applicant disabled which is a prerequisite for both the issue of a disability certificate and a computerised national identity card (CNIC) holding a disability logo.

When contacted the the Ministry of Human Rights, an official said that the ministry remains committed to enhancing the well-being and rights of persons with disabilities through such initiatives, promoting their integration and participation in society.

He said that during the session, 64 special persons were thoroughly examined and disability certificates were issued.

According to official, several service delivery departments, including NAVTTC, the Social Welfare Department, NIRM, DGSE, and SSMC Polyclinic have set up information desks at the event.

Representatives from these departments briefed the PWDs about the array of services they offer, ensuring that attendees were well-informed about the support available to them. Furthermore, they said that the case history forms (Part-II) were completed after conducting interviews with the PWDs, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of their individual needs and conditions.

A disability certificate is a government-issued document to PWDs that certifies/confirms the type and extent of the holder’s disability, they said adding that it is an essential document for PWDs because it entitles the holder to get benefits, facilities, and rights of persons with disabilities.

They said that the holder of the certificate can access facilities dedicated to the PWDs. The government issues the certificate upon findings and recommendation of a medical board, they added.

