Board Of Directors EFS-UAF Approves 17 Projects Worth Rs.26m

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2023 | 07:12 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) board of Directors of Endowment Fund Secretariat (EFS) University of Agriculture Faisalabad during its meeting has approved 17 projects of technology transfer, research and development, and product commercialization worth Rs 26 million meant for agricultural development and solving farmers' problems.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan presided over the meeting while Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Peshawar Dr. Jehan Bakht, Vice Chancellor Sahiwal University Dr. Javed Akhtar, Principal Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Narowal sub-campus Dr Muhammad Younas, Chairman Four Brothers Engineer Jawed Salim Qureshi, Executive Director (ALP) Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Muhammad Arshad Farooq, Executive Director Endowment Fund Dr. Ejaz Ahmad Bhatti, Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Registrar Tariq Mehmud Gill, Additional Director EFS Naeem Mehmood, Deputy Director EFS Aamir Saeed and others were also present on the occasion.

The meeting also approved the annual budget of the Endowment Fund worth Rs.241 million. The meeting lauded UAF wheat campaign, soybeans and other initiatives and expressed hope that the UAF will further flourish.

It was agreed that academia-industry linkages should be strengthened so that modern technology reaches the farmers as well as to tackle the challenges facing agriculture.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that knowledge-based economy is the guarantor of a bright future. He urged the agricultural scientists to expedite efforts for agricultural prosperity keeping in view the real issue of the farming community.

He said that agriculture is being developed on modern lines to ensure self-sufficiency to increase production per acre as well as reduce poverty.

