UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Board Of Faculty Of Social Sciences Meets To Approve Porgrams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Board of Faculty of Social Sciences meets to approve porgrams

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The first Board of Faculty Meeting in the Social Sciences was held online under the chair of Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Rubina Bhatti.

The board discussed and approved the minutes of the meetings of the board of studies of five teaching departments that included the Department of Applied Psychology, Department of Economics, Department of library and Information Science, Department of Media Studies and Department of Social Work.

The Board approved the scheme of studies for BS in Sociology and BS in Anthropology.

The Board also endorsed the minutes of the meeting of the board of studies of the Department of Political Science. Other agenda items and matters relating to organizing an International Conference on Social Sciences, launching of research journals, and subscription of the research tools were discussed and required decisions were made.

The board members thanked the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob on the constitution of the Board of Faculty in the Social Sciences, a newly established faculty.

Related Topics

Media

Recent Stories

Vivo creates beautiful moments in the opening cere ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Police represents UAE in ‘Mille Miglia’ ..

47 minutes ago

104,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

1 hour ago

West eyes pre-Covid normal as Moscow orders mandat ..

37 minutes ago

6 arrested, arms & car recovered

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.