Board of Faculty of Social Sciences meets to approve porgrams

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The first Board of Faculty Meeting in the Social Sciences was held online under the chair of Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Rubina Bhatti.

The board discussed and approved the minutes of the meetings of the board of studies of five teaching departments that included the Department of Applied Psychology, Department of Economics, Department of library and Information Science, Department of Media Studies and Department of Social Work.

The Board approved the scheme of studies for BS in Sociology and BS in Anthropology.

The Board also endorsed the minutes of the meeting of the board of studies of the Department of Political Science. Other agenda items and matters relating to organizing an International Conference on Social Sciences, launching of research journals, and subscription of the research tools were discussed and required decisions were made.

The board members thanked the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob on the constitution of the Board of Faculty in the Social Sciences, a newly established faculty.