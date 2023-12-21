Board of Governors (BoG) of Bacha Khan MTI, GKMC meets

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG), Bacha Khan Medical Complex Medical Teaching Institute Mardan and Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC) Swabi was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Professor Dr. Ejaz Hassan.

The meeting was attended by board members to discuss the performance report and the steps taken for the facilitation of patients and to improve service delivery.

Board members reviewed administrative matters of both institutes and directed steps to improve performance.

The meeting also assured to solve hospital issues relating to finance and administration.

