Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana announces result of Annual Examinations-2023 SSC Part-I

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, on Tuesday evening announced the result of Secondary School Certificate(SSC) Part-I (Class IX) Annual Examinations-2023 Science and General groups

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana, on Tuesday evening announced the result of Secondary school Certificate(SSC) Part-I (Class IX) Annual Examinations-2023 Science and General groups.

According to the result gazette issued by the Controller of Examinations, BISE Larkana Raja Nadeem Soomro, 53348

boys and girls candidates were enrolled from all the six districts of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and two talukas Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar of Dadu district, out of which 52976 candidates appeared in the annual examinations-2023 in Science group. Out of these 46827 boys and girls candidates were declared passed in seven papers, 2573 in Six papers, 595 in five papers, 1267 in four papers, 182 boys and girls students passed in three papers, 138 students in two papers, 264 boys and girls candidates passed in one paper and 864 candidates are failed in all papers, while the result of 638 candidates has been with-held on various

grounds.

The result Gazette adds that, SSC-Part-I(Class-IX) Annual Examinations-2023 in General group, 1824

candidates (boys and girls) were registered from all the Six districts i.e Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and Two talukas included Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar of Dadu district, out

of which 1824 candidates appeared in the annual examinations 2023.

1529 boys and girls female candidates were declared passed. 48 candidates were failed in all papers, while the result of 122 candidates have been with-held in various grounds.

The Controller of Examinations of BISE Larkana has asked the candidates not to contact BISE Larkana for marks certificates, as the same would be delivered to their respective institutions.