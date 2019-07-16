Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) announces paper re-checking schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has fixed July 30 as last date for applying re-checking of papers of Matriculation Annual Examination 2019

According to BISE sources,if any candidate was unsatisfied with his/her result,he/she can apply for re-checking of papers till the end of current month.The forms for the purpose can be downloaded from website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.