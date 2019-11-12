Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Chairperson holds open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Under Punjab government vision, Chairperson Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad, Prof Dr Tayyaba Shaheen, held an open court here at her office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Under Punjab government vision, Chairperson board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad, Prof Dr Tayyaba Shaheen, held an open court here at her office.

BISE spokesperson said on Tuesday that the chairperson listened the problems of the students regarding NOCs, registration, rechecking, verifications, admission, corrections of Names, migration, etc.

and issued on the spot orders for their immediate redressal.

The objective of holding open court was to redress the problems of people on priority,said Tayyabah.Board Secretary Prof Muhammad Afzal, officers and other staff was also present on the occasion.