UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education (BISE) Extends Date For Admission

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:44 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) extends date for admission

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has extended date for submission of admission forms for Matriculation (ninth, tenth, composite) annual examinations 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has extended date for submission of admission forms for Matriculation (ninth, tenth, composite) annual examinations 2020.

According to Chairperson BISE Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheed, earlier the last date for admission was fixed as December 06, but now regular and private candidates could submit their admission forms with single fee till December 13, while with double fee till December 20, and with triple fee till December 27, 2019.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed BISE December 2019 2020

Recent Stories

ICC appoints match officials for Pakistan v Sri La ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Secretary IT & Telecommunication visits PT ..

9 minutes ago

Germany Continues to Be Epicenter of Recession in ..

7 minutes ago

India’s false narrative on Kashmir has been reje ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority launches AI-powered ..

15 minutes ago

Moscow Forced to Respond to Germany Expelling 2 Ru ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.