Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) extends date for admission

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has extended date for submission of admission forms for Matriculation (ninth, tenth, composite) annual examinations 2020.

According to Chairperson BISE Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheed, earlier the last date for admission was fixed as December 06, but now regular and private candidates could submit their admission forms with single fee till December 13, while with double fee till December 20, and with triple fee till December 27, 2019.