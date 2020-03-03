UrduPoint.com
Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education Bannu Establishes One-window Cell For Visitors

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:48 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bannu establishes one-window cell for visitors

Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bannu has established a state- of the-art one-window cell at the Inquiry Section of the facility, said a notification issued by the board

The cell would provide facilities included issuance of all kind of DMCs, Certificates, verifications, collection of enrollment/registration returns, admission forms, TA/DA bills, delivery of cheques to the general public.

The chairman has also deputed staff at the one-window operation for the operation of the activities. The deputed staff is included Abdul Hanan, Assistant Secretary (Certificates) (Coordinator), Shah Baz Khan, Senior Clerk, Sami Ul Haq, Junior Clerk, and Ahmad ullah Shah Junior Clerk.

