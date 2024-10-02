'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'

Member Colonies of the Board of Revenue Punjab Abdul Waheed Malik has announced that the Board is auctioning government land across all divisions of Punjab in a transparent manner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Member Colonies of the board of Revenue Punjab Abdul Waheed Malik has announced that the Board is auctioning government land across all divisions of Punjab in a transparent manner.

He stated that, to date, the Board of Revenue Punjab has auctioned government land valued at Rs 716.22 million.

This includes two government plots in District Chiniot worth Rs 115 million, and six government plots in District Kasur, worth Rs 547.803 million, auctioned through a transparent process.

Additionally, two government plots in Gujrat worth Rs 604.76 million have been auctioned. The auction process for government land in Sahiwal, Multan, Gujranwala, and Bahawalpur divisions will also be completed within this month, he added.