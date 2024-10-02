'Board Of Revenue Auctions Govt Land Worth Rs 716.22m'
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Member Colonies of the Board of Revenue Punjab Abdul Waheed Malik has announced that the Board is auctioning government land across all divisions of Punjab in a transparent manner
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Member Colonies of the board of Revenue Punjab Abdul Waheed Malik has announced that the Board is auctioning government land across all divisions of Punjab in a transparent manner.
He stated that, to date, the Board of Revenue Punjab has auctioned government land valued at Rs 716.22 million.
This includes two government plots in District Chiniot worth Rs 115 million, and six government plots in District Kasur, worth Rs 547.803 million, auctioned through a transparent process.
Additionally, two government plots in Gujrat worth Rs 604.76 million have been auctioned. The auction process for government land in Sahiwal, Multan, Gujranwala, and Bahawalpur divisions will also be completed within this month, he added.
Recent Stories
Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for city
IHC disposes of Shibli Faraz's plea
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas attends Seerat conference
Pakistan calls for de-escalation of hostilities, conflict resolution in ME
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Holds Inaugural Meeting, Elects New Leadership
ICC Women'S T20 World Cup 2024 kicks off in style with Captains' Day
Oil prices rise further, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Digital retail payments rise to 84% in FY24, Governor SBP
ISSI hosts Pakistan, Malaysia think-tank dialogue
LHC grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in Gujrat development projects case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused2 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme2 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of Shibli Faraz's plea2 minutes ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas attends Seerat conference8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for de-escalation of hostilities, conflict resolution in ME21 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts Pakistan, Malaysia think-tank dialogue22 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in Gujrat development projects case8 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to transform Pakistan into cashless economy: Shaza1 hour ago
-
Two more polio virus cases reported in Sindh1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles with DG Immigration & Passports Kazi1 hour ago
-
Police arrest two-member gang Involved in street crimes1 hour ago
-
On directive of CM, sick girl operated successful at Children Hospital Quetta1 hour ago