Board Of Revenue For Depositing Agriculture Income Returns By September 30
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 08:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The board of Revenue, Sindh, Hyderabad has asked all landlords and growers to fill the Return Agricultural Income by 30th September 2024.
According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, Senior Member Board of Revenue has advised all growers cultivating crop on lease on agricultural land that all such agricultural land owners, cultivators or cultivators of agricultural land on lease farmers whose net agricultural income is 1.
2 million per annum and 50 acres or more of canalized agricultural land, 100 acres or more of non-canalized agricultural land by filling the Return Agricultural Income Form "A" for the year 2022-23 in the office of their relevant taluka Assistant Commissioner on 30 September 2024.
In failure legal action will be taken against those who do not submit details regarding income and agricultural land.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti vows to provide facilities to private sector for investment promotion2 minutes ago
-
BISP beneficiaries asked to get their information verified2 minutes ago
-
CM KP launches "Ikhtiyar Awam Ka" portal2 minutes ago
-
MUET, AIT signs agreement for mutual cooperation in different academic, research fields2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto2 minutes ago
-
Gillani urges unity to overcome challenges in Muslim world2 minutes ago
-
BISE Hyderabad announces date for submission of enrolment forms12 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank visits Police Lines to review security arrangements12 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police arrest three in auto-theft case, recover stolen vehicle12 minutes ago
-
KU declares results of Associate Degree in Arts annual exam 202312 minutes ago
-
Economic justice for fragile strata of society demanded22 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue spray campaign initiated in five affected districts across KP22 minutes ago