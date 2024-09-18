Board of Revenue for depositing Agriculture Income returns by September 30

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The board of Revenue, Sindh, Hyderabad has asked all landlords and growers to fill the Return Agricultural Income by 30th September 2024.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, Senior Member Board of Revenue has advised all growers cultivating crop on lease on agricultural land that all such agricultural land owners, cultivators or cultivators of agricultural land on lease farmers whose net agricultural income is 1.

2 million per annum and 50 acres or more of canalized agricultural land, 100 acres or more of non-canalized agricultural land by filling the Return Agricultural Income Form "A" for the year 2022-23 in the office of their relevant taluka Assistant Commissioner on 30 September 2024.

In failure legal action will be taken against those who do not submit details regarding income and agricultural land.

APP/nsm