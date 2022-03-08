Board of Revenue organizes awareness session on Land Settlement

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The board of Revenue (BoR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a Land Settlement Awareness Session in District Assembly Hall Balambat, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Dir Lower, Abdul Wali Khan participated as a chief guest while Project Director Land Settlement Dir Lower/Upper Khalid Zaman, Assistant Settlement Officer Shah Nadeem, Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali, Finance Officer Shawana Haleem, all heads of Line department, District Khateeb were also present on the occasion.

Representatives of political parties, general public, media persons also attended in large numbers.

The ADC (General) welcomed the participants and highlighted the benefits of the land settlement record and termed it one of the milestone projects of the provincial government.

Khalid Zaman (Project Director) and Shah Nadeem Khan (Assistant Settlement Officer) gave a detailed presentation on land settlement and stated that in phase 1st boundaries of villages (Tak Bast), Family Tree (Shajari Nasab) and other Revenue Records will be cleared.

They stated that the Board of Revenue has established a District Office of Land Management in Talash Dir Lower.

The residents of Dir Lower will publish the record of their land at official level with the help of which land ownership right, and farming rights will be determined.