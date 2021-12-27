Board of Revenue places 73 Anti Encroachment Force personnel under DC command

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 43 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:17 PM

The Sindh Secretary Board of Revenue has placed 73 Anti Encroachment Force personnel under the command of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Sindh Secretary board of Revenue has placed 73 Anti Encroachment Force personnel under the command of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro.

According to a notification issued in compliance with the order of Sindh High Court, the DC would head the force as its Ex-officio Director.

The force would assist the DC in all the operational and administrative purposes.

The personnel would perform their duties as per the Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) Act, 2010, and the rules made under the said Act.

The force includes a Sub-Inspector, 11 Assistant Sub Inspectors and 61 constables.

