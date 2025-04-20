Board Of Revenue Seeks Explanation From DC Tank For Ignoring SMBR Order
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 11:20 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The board of Revenue has issued a notice to Deputy Commissioner Tank, Tanveer Khattak, directing him to explain his refusal to implement orders from the Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) and issuing of illegally NOC to undertrail Qanoongo for promotion urging to submit a detailed report within two weeks.
The move comes after allegations surfaced that DC Khattak failed to act on an SMBR directive and controversially issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the promotion of Qanoongo Israr Shah, despite the Qanoongo being under trial in an anti-corruption court in Dera Ismail Khan and departmental inquiry by SMBR.
An official from the SMBR confirmed that no individual facing court trials or inquiries is eligible for promotion until final clearance, terming the issuance of the NOC to Israr Shah a serious violation of procedure.
Applicant Asmat Shah accused DC Tank of deliberately delaying the enforcement of the SMBR's orders and ignoring the inquiry findings submitted by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Yousaf Jatoi regarding Israr Shah.
He further alleged that DC Khattak openly refused to act, saying, "I am DC, not sitting here to follow SMBR."
The applicant also claimed that DC Khattak made compliance conditional upon the withdrawal of a complaint filed against him on the Pakistan Citizen's Portal.
Previously, DC Khattak, while addressing an open court session, had declared that the district administration was accountable to the public and that corruption would not be tolerated, vowing dismissal not suspension for officials involved in malpractice. However, the recent developments have cast doubts over these claims and raised questions about administrative integrity in Tank district.
When contacted DC Tanveer Khattak regarding the allegations, he said that he had issued NOC to Qanoongo Israr Shah mistakenly and Chargesheet orders has also been issued in this regard, adding further punishment will be given according to rules.
