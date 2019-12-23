Board of Revenue Sindh to be digitalized soon: Mehboob Zaman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Revenue and Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob u Zaman has said that in order to make improvements in Revenue department, a mobile application would soon be introduced for checking of land record, mutation, sale certificates and other matters related to revenue.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the officers of Revenue department at the office of board of Revenue, Shahbaz Building here on Monday.

Makhdoom Mehboob said the objective of introducing mobile application was to stop corrupt practices and ensure transparency in the department. He said that the officials of Revenue department were servants of the public and strict action would be taken against those who were found involved in corrupt practices.

Member (R & S) Board of Revenue Tameezuddin Khero briefed the Minister about digitalization of Revenue department and proposed mobile application and informed that the Board was working to introduce automation system to secure land, maps and survey record while properties would be registered through Electronic stamping.

The provincial Minister said after completion of automation system, awareness workshops should be arranged to provide know how to the general public about internet so that people could be able to check their record through this innovative system.

Makhdoom Mehboob said after completion of the project, land record of the province would become secure and Sindh would be the first digitalized province of the country.

Meanwhile, a delegation of All Sindh Revenue Employees Association also called on the Minister and appraised him about problems being faced by the employees.

While talking to delegation, the Minister said provincial cabinet had constituted a committee in this regard to resolve issues confronted by the employees of different departments including their promotions, allowances, time scales and other issues.

He expressed the hope that the committee would present its recommendations to the Chief Minister for resolution of the issues of the government employees.

Earlier, the Revenue Minister also visited different sections of the Board of Revenue office.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Parvez, Member (RS and EP) Makhdoom Shakiluz Zaman, Secretary Munawar Maheesar, Additional Secretary Ahsan Ali Qureshi and others were also present during the meeting.

