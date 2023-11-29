Open Menu

Board Of Revenue Visits Tank To Review Land Record Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 02:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) A team of the Board of Revenue has visited district Tank to review issues pertaining to land record computerization process.

According to the district administration Tank, the team comprised of Secretary-II board of revenue Fiyyaz Ali and land computerization staff.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Shoaib briefed the visiting officials about the land computerization issues and maintained that every possible effort was made to ensure accuracy and transparency while digitizing the land record.

He hoped the initiative would help provide relief to citizens by completely eliminating measurement errors, illegal encroachments, and other malpractices in the land record system.

Later, the team visited the Service Delivery Center(SDC) and revenue record room where Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Shohab Ahmed gave a detailed briefing about the revenue-related matters and land record of the district.

