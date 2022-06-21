(@Abdulla99267510)

The team headed by Surgeon Samiya Syed will also conduct autopsy on the court orders.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2022) A medical board of six members has been made exhumation of Aamir Liaquat’s body and to conduct an autopsy on court’s orders.

Surgeon Samiya Syed will head the board to exhume Aamir's body.

According to the details, the team would exhume Amir’s body on June 23 and conduct an autopsy to confirm if he died of natural reasons or was murdered.

Additional Police surgeon Shahid Nizam, HOD forensic medicine Jinnah Pervez, Forensic expert Dr Hariram Lohana, Dr Gulzar Ali Solangi and MLO Dr Areeb Baqai are also part of the medical board.

A local court in Karachi on June 20 had ordered formation of a medical board for the post-mortem examination of former tv host and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

A police report was also presented that stated that they could not identify the reasons behind the death without an internal examination of the body.

Judicial Magistrate East Wazeer Hussain Memon had written a letter to the provincial health secretary to constitute a medical board and fix a date for the exhumation of the body.

The station house officer (SHO) of the Brigade Police Station was told to make necessary arrangements in this regard.