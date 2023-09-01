Board of Trustees of Provincial Employees Group Insurance Fund reviews various cases

The Board of Trustees of Provincial Employees Group Insurance Fund meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan after a lapse of 10 month

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The board of Trustees of Provincial Employees Group Insurance Fund meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan after a lapse of 10 months.

In the 51st meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Provincial Employees Group Insurance Fund, various cases of retired government employees of various departments were reviewed.

Provincial Secretary for Law Abdul Saboor Kakar, Secretary Finance, Zahid Saleem, Secretary S&GAD, Babar Khan, and other officials were present at the meeting.

Secretary Finance told the meeting that around 3000 cases of retired employees of various departments are pending the total value of which was about Rs 1.25 billion.

The Chief Secretary said that group insurance is the right of employees and it should not be delayed as it benefits the retired employees.

He directed that the transparent use of group insurance should be ensured to facilitate the retired officials.

He added that steps should be taken to collect maximum revenue from the fund.