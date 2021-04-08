UrduPoint.com
Board Operational To Deal Change Of Investigation Applications: RPO Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:41 PM

Board operational to deal change of investigation applications: RPO Bahawalpur

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur, Chairman Board for change of investigation, Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said that board has been made operational in South Punjab to deal with applications

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur, Chairman Board for change of investigation, Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said that board has been made operational in South Punjab to deal with applications.

Presiding over a meeting of the board here on Thursday, chairman board said that applications of the citizens regarding change of investigation would be decided by the board formed by the Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan, instead of waiting for response from Lahore office. He said that it was the first time that the board has been made functional in South Punjab and it would be proved as one of the best relief for the masses. He said that the board would also recommend legal action against the investigation officer if found involved in negligence.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Inspector General Discipline South Punjab Imran Shaukat said that as per vision of Additional IGP South Punjab, meeting of board would be organized every month in order to prevent any delay in provision of justice to masses.

He said that investigation officers have been directed to complete investigations on merit otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Additional IGP South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan formed a board to deal applications for change of investigation in which RPO Bahawalpur Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has been designated as chairman board while Assistant Inspector General Discipline Imran Shaukat and Assistant Inspector General Investigations Hassan Afzal were nominated as members board to deal applications regarding change of investigation.

