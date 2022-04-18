UrduPoint.com

Board To Be Constituted For Initiating Development Work

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Board to be constituted for initiating development work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Monday said that a board comprising representatives of departments concerned would be constituted for consultation prior to initiating developmental work in provincial metropolis.

He was addressing a meeting that among others was attended by Director Finance Shoukat Ali and Director Estate Mian Anees.

The mayor said that proper consultation would help save time besides ensuring judicious use of developmental fund.

He said that an operation would soon be launched to remove encroachments from the city and to open roads for traffic.

He also directed Town Municipal Administrations to improve their performance and added that aims and objective of local government system is to improve municipal services and resolve core issues of people on priority basis.

The meeting also discussed matters including revenue generation, tax collection, commercialization and timing of schools.

