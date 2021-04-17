UrduPoint.com
Boarder Military Police Foil Inter-province Drug Smuggling Bid

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The boarder military police and police foiled inter-province drug smuggling bid and recovered drugs of worth over Rs millions and apprehended three most wanted drug dealers here on Saturday.

The SHO Bawata police station Baqir Khan Laghari under the supervision of Commander Boarder Military Police and Political Assistant Koh-e-Suleman Hamza Salik, launched an operation at the boarder point of Balochistan and Punjab. The team captured a car and recovered Ice of worth Rs 10 million and Hashish having worth Rs 3.8 million from the car.

The police also arrested two most wanted inter-district drug dealers Taj Muhammad and Abdul Khaliq. The criminals were going smuggle the drugs at Multan.

In another operation, the police team captured a mini truck and recovered over eight mound Hashish having worth over Rs 30 millions.

The police also arrested inter-district drug dealer Gull Muhammad who was going to deliver the drugs in Punjab.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug dealers with the Boarder Military Police and further investigations for underway from them.

