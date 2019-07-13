UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boarding Bridge Operators At Islamabad Airport To Go On Strike Today

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 07:29 PM

Boarding bridge operators at Islamabad airport to go on strike today

Islamabad Airport boarding bridge operators have announced to observe strike today (Sunday) against non acceptance of their demands regarding increase in salaries and regularization of their service

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) Islamabad Airport boarding bridge operators have announced to observe strike today (Sunday) against non acceptance of their demands regarding increase in salaries and regularization of their service.The operators threatened if their salary is not increased and they are not regularized then they will go on strike Sunday

Related Topics

Islamabad Threatened Sunday Airport

Recent Stories

Principal PDMI/AMC Prof Mohammad Tayyab retires

23 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar visits PMU Hospital

23 minutes ago

UK Foreign Minister Says Media Have All Rights to ..

23 minutes ago

Abdullah, Huzaifa lose squash semis

23 minutes ago

Competition going on among PML-N leaders to show o ..

23 minutes ago

UK, US Special Services Preparing Fakes About Puti ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.