Boards constituted to monitor delivery, performance of lower, higher grade officers: Arbab

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment Affairs, Shahzad Arbab on Wednesday said that three boards had been constituted to monitor delivery and performance of officers of lower and higher grades, working in Federal institutions.

The board comprising officers of Grade 17-22, would check performance and delivery of the officers for promotion or retirement before age, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

There are some five hundred thousand employees in lower Grade, while some 27,000 officers of Grade 17-19, were discharging duties in different capacities for federal institutions, he added.

To a question about retirement age, he said those officers who could not deliver or perform well, would be included in the list of retirement before age of 60.

No political meddling in the affairs of checking or retiring any officer of below or upper rank would be considered, he stated. New system, he said would help resolve bureaucracy issues. The laws for retirement age would also be introduced soon, he added.

The corrupt or incapable officers of higher ranks, could not hold the seat after twenty year of service period, he stated. To a question, he said the performance of some 565 officers would be monitored in the meeting being held in the next month.