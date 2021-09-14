UrduPoint.com

Boards To Conduct SSC, HSSC Exams Twice A Year: Shafqat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

Boards to conduct SSC, HSSC exams twice a year: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood announced that the examination of matriculation and intermediate level would be conducted twice a year keeping in view the current Covid-19 situation.

Federal Minister for Education while talking about the important decisions taken in 32nd Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) held yesterday, stated that the exams of both level would be held in May/June and in October/November respectively, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Similarly, he said, the universities across the country had also been directed to open admission twice a year to accommodate the students during the pandemic.

The board exams, Shafqat said, would be held in May-June and next academic year would start from August 22. However, O and A level exams would be taken as per schedule. Hence, the universities would make own timetable for exams, he added.

In the IPEMC it was also decided that to calculate numbers in compulsory subjects the average of elective subjects would be taken.

However, to facilitate students due to the pandemic, all those who fail in any subject would be given 33 percent marks for the purpose of computing averages.

While, in compulsory subjects, five percent additional marks would also be given. The IPEMC had also unanimously made decision that all provinces would award 50 percent grace marks in practical, while remaining 50 percent marks would be given on the base of theory.

The board of technical education would also adopt the same promotion policy, he added.

The education ministers decided that every effort would be made to ensure that the entire syllabus for all classes was completed by April/May. Thus, there would be no smart syllabus. The exams would be taken from the entire syllabus, he informed.

Related Topics

Education Same August All From

Recent Stories

Feline generous: Japan cat lovers give $2 million ..

Feline generous: Japan cat lovers give $2 million to kidney research

5 minutes ago
 Nigeria recaptures 108 inmates after prison outbre ..

Nigeria recaptures 108 inmates after prison outbreak

5 minutes ago
 President for creating awareness, early diagnosis ..

President for creating awareness, early diagnosis of cancer

5 minutes ago
 Tough talks begin to form new Norway government

Tough talks begin to form new Norway government

13 minutes ago
 Two robbers arrested

Two robbers arrested

13 minutes ago
 29 criminals held, drugs, weapons seized

29 criminals held, drugs, weapons seized

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.