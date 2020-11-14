UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boat Bridge To Connect Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Opens Soon

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 02:56 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Boat bridge to connect two districts, Rajanpur to Rahim Yar Khan, will be operational within next few days.

Member National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Riaz Mahmood Mazari will inaugurate the Boat bridge, a PTI leader said.

The Boat bridge was a long standing demand of the area people, he said adding, it would help reduce travel time.

Currently people travel for three hours to cover the distance which would be reduced to one hour after opening of the bridge, he told APP.

He maintained that the Boat bridge would facilitate people of local area. Similarly, it would promote business activities in the region.

He added that particularly residents of Rojhan and tribal area would enjoy short route to district Rahim Yar Khan through this bridge.

