UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boat Capsize: Seven Bodies Recovered In Okara

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:17 PM

Boat capsize: Seven bodies recovered in Okara

A boat carrying more than twenty people capsized in River Sutlej at the point of Mallu Sheikhu near Head Sulaimanki, some 70 kms away from Okara City

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) -:A boat carrying more than twenty people capsized in River Sutlej at the point of Mallu Sheikhu near Head Sulaimanki, some 70 kms away from Okara City.

The incident occurred on Monday morning, informed Rescue 1122 whose divers and rescuers rushed to the site.

They fished out seven dead bodies from the river while search for those still missing was ongoing. Local police and AC Depalpur Tabraiz Marri also reached on the spot and monitored the relief activities.

The deceased were being identified till the filing of the report.

Police feared the incident was caused due to overloading of the boat.

Related Topics

Dead Police Okara Depalpur SITE Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed suffe ..

9 minutes ago

U.S. pressuring S. Korea, Japan to renew intel-sha ..

3 minutes ago

2 brothers among 3 killed in road mishaps in Sargo ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

19 minutes ago

SAARC CCI President, SVP congratulate Sri Lankan ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong Court Rules Mask Ban Is Unconstitutional

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.