Boat capsize: Seven bodies recovered in Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) -:A boat carrying more than twenty people capsized in River Sutlej at the point of Mallu Sheikhu near Head Sulaimanki, some 70 kms away from Okara City.

The incident occurred on Monday morning, informed Rescue 1122 whose divers and rescuers rushed to the site.

They fished out seven dead bodies from the river while search for those still missing was ongoing. Local police and AC Depalpur Tabraiz Marri also reached on the spot and monitored the relief activities.

The deceased were being identified till the filing of the report.

Police feared the incident was caused due to overloading of the boat.