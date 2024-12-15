Boat Capsize: Special Cell Set Up In Pakistan's Embassy In Greece
Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A special cell has been established in Pakistan's Embassy in Greece to deal with the emergency situation after a boat tragedy.
The cell has been set up on directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Forty-seven Pakistanis had been rescued after a boat capsized yesterday. The Pakistani Embassy in Greece is busy establishing contacts between the rescued persons and their families besides helping them.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muahammad Ishaq Dar is personally monitoring the identification of Pakistanis in the incident and activities related to their help as per the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
On immediate notice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistani Embassy had written a letter to relevant departments of Greece.
The special cell will ensure identification of Pakistanis and their access to their families. The Pakistani Embassy in Greece has given WhatsApp number +30-6943850188 for identification of the Pakistanis.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that in this tough time his and nation sympathies were with the victims and their family members. He said that elements involved in human smuggling would be dealt with an iron hand.
He said that government of Pakistan and the Pakistani Embassy in Greece would provide all possible cooperation to the victims and their family members.
