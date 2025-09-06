Boat Capsizes During Chenab Flood Rescue: Woman, 3 Kids Drown, Infant Missing
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 09:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) A tragic incident occurred in the River Chenab near Wacha Sandeela, Jalalpur Pirwala, where a rescue boat carrying flood-affected people capsized during relief operations, resulting in the drowning of a woman and three children.
According to officials, the boat was transporting residents from flood-hit areas to safer locations when it lost balance upon reaching deeper waters, leading to the mishap.
Initial reports confirmed that a woman and three children drowned, while a three-month-old infant remained missing. Rescue teams, aided by local volunteers, recovered the bodies of a 70-year-old woman and three children, as the search operation continued to find the missing infant.
A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Punjab confirmed the tragedy, stating that rescuers had risked their lives to save more than 12 individuals during the capsizing.
“Unfortunately, three children and a woman lost their lives in this tragic accident, and one child is still missing,” he said.
Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer directed the Divisional Emergency Officer to submit an immediate report. “Rescue Punjab stands with the grieving families in this difficult time,” the spokesperson added.
He said that Rescue 1122 had so far evacuated over 350,000 people and an equal number of livestock across the province. In Multan alone, more than 9,000 people have been rescued from flood-hit areas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Boat capsizes during Chenab flood rescue: woman, 3 kids drown, infant missing1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division visits district jail, emphasizes importance of Seerat-un-Nabi teachings11 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed with religious fervour21 minutes ago
-
NDMA sounds alarm over possible urban flooding in Islamabad, northern Punjab21 minutes ago
-
Defense Day of Pakistan celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in Gilgit-Baltistan31 minutes ago
-
60th Defence Day celebrated at Pakistani Consulate Jeddah51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy in Brussels commemorate Defence Day51 minutes ago
-
Cities illuminate in green lights on Eid Milaad-un-Nabi1 hour ago
-
Bravery Honoured: Recognition of Late Soldier’s Gallantry in 1965 War at Chhamb-Jaurian Sector1 hour ago
-
Renowned writer, columist Dr. Sajid Khakwani urges revival of Islamic values on Eid Milad-un-Nabi1 hour ago
-
Police arrest multiple suspects, recover arms1 hour ago
-
KP govt approves feasibility report for Band Banda Dam in Kohat1 hour ago