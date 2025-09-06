Boat capsizes during Chenab flood rescue: woman, 3 kids drown, infant missing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) A tragic incident occurred in the River Chenab near Wacha Sandeela, Jalalpur Pirwala, where a rescue boat carrying flood-affected people capsized during relief operations, resulting in the drowning of a woman and three children.

According to officials, the boat was transporting residents from flood-hit areas to safer locations when it lost balance upon reaching deeper waters, leading to the mishap.

Initial reports confirmed that a woman and three children drowned, while a three-month-old infant remained missing. Rescue teams, aided by local volunteers, recovered the bodies of a 70-year-old woman and three children, as the search operation continued to find the missing infant.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Punjab confirmed the tragedy, stating that rescuers had risked their lives to save more than 12 individuals during the capsizing.

“Unfortunately, three children and a woman lost their lives in this tragic accident, and one child is still missing,” he said.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer directed the Divisional Emergency Officer to submit an immediate report. “Rescue Punjab stands with the grieving families in this difficult time,” the spokesperson added.

He said that Rescue 1122 had so far evacuated over 350,000 people and an equal number of livestock across the province. In Multan alone, more than 9,000 people have been rescued from flood-hit areas.