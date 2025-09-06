Open Menu

Boat Capsizes During Chenab Flood Rescue: Woman, 3 Kids Drown, Infant Missing

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Boat capsizes during Chenab flood rescue: woman, 3 kids drown, infant missing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) A tragic incident occurred in the River Chenab near Wacha Sandeela, Jalalpur Pirwala, where a rescue boat carrying flood-affected people capsized during relief operations, resulting in the drowning of a woman and three children.

According to officials, the boat was transporting residents from flood-hit areas to safer locations when it lost balance upon reaching deeper waters, leading to the mishap.

Initial reports confirmed that a woman and three children drowned, while a three-month-old infant remained missing. Rescue teams, aided by local volunteers, recovered the bodies of a 70-year-old woman and three children, as the search operation continued to find the missing infant.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Punjab confirmed the tragedy, stating that rescuers had risked their lives to save more than 12 individuals during the capsizing.

“Unfortunately, three children and a woman lost their lives in this tragic accident, and one child is still missing,” he said.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer directed the Divisional Emergency Officer to submit an immediate report. “Rescue Punjab stands with the grieving families in this difficult time,” the spokesperson added.

He said that Rescue 1122 had so far evacuated over 350,000 people and an equal number of livestock across the province. In Multan alone, more than 9,000 people have been rescued from flood-hit areas.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

13 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

22 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

22 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

22 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

22 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

22 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

23 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

23 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

23 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

23 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan