Boat capsizes in River Sutlej: Seven died

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Alteast seven people drowned in Sutlej river in Okara district when a boat capsized on Monday morning.

A boat carrying 25 persons turned turtle and seven bodies, including man and women have fish out out so far.

Rescue teams said they launched an operation soon after the incident.

The incident took place in Malhu Sheikha area of the district, a private news channel reported.

They said some bodies have been recovered from the river and identity of deceased was not ascertained.

Rescue work is underway to recover rest of the drowned people, adding, local sailors are also taking part in the search operation.