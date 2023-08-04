Boat carrying 40 people capsizes in Sutlej river; 33 rescued safely

OKARA, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A boat carrying 40 people, cattle, motorcycles and other goods capsized in Sutlej river near the area of Sujekey, on Thursday night.

According to Deputy Commissioner Dr Zeeshan Hanif, soon after receiving information of the incident, teams of Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122, Police and District Administration reached the spot and started rescue operation.

He said that 33 people have been rescued safely and search of another seven people is in progress while a two-year-old child died in the incident.

He said that 80 rescuers of Rescue 1122 with four boats and 20 Jawans of Pakistan Army with another four boats are conducting rescue operation.

As many as 32 people aboard the ship belong to district Bahawalnagar and 8 to Okara.