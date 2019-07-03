Boat carrying 60 passengers capsizes in Tarbela Dam

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Five persons have been recovered alive.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) A boat carrying around 50 to 60 passengers capsized in Tarbela Dam near Haripur on Wednesday.

Dozens of people have drowned as the boat capsized. The boat was carrying animals and other goods as well.

Media reports said that the locals are carrying out rescue activities on their own.

Dead bodies of two women have been recovered while other people are being searched for.

The rescue teams are having difficulty reaching the site due to difficult track.