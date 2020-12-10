UrduPoint.com
Boat Manufacturing Company's Owners Held In Rs One Bln Corruption Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Following the arrest warrants issued by the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal, the NAB Balochistan on Thursday arrested the owner of business Engineering Trend namely Hamza Bin Tariq and owner A.J Marines Amir Shehzad in Rs 1 million scam in Balochistan fisheries department.

According to NAB spokesman, earlier, NAB also arrested Balochistan Fisheries Director-General Munir Moosani and former Secretary Coastal Development and Fisheries Afab Ahmed Baloch on charges of corruption of over Rs1 billion.

The accused incurred colossal loss to the national exchequer in the purchase of green fiberglass boat, sea ambulances, patrolling boats and vessel monitoring systems. The award was given to the companies which were not registered by the Mercantile Marine Department.

Likewise, in the month of May and June, heavy payments were made by the suspects despite failure in the delivery of boats and other equipment.

Under the supervision of DG NAB Balochistan, noose has been tightened against the accused.

