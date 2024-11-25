Boat Overturned In Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A boat overturned near Ibrahim Hyderi, Karachi, on Monday, leaving one person dead and another missing.
According to a private news channel, six passengers were onboard when the boat capsized.
Local fishermen rescued four people, while one person remains missing.
Rescue efforts are still underway.
Recent Stories
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three marriage halls fined3 minutes ago
-
Unemployed husband shoots dead his wife12 minutes ago
-
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad14 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police intensified crackdown on drug dealers & criminals23 minutes ago
-
Six shops,restaurants sealed over time violation33 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 delegation visits GCWUS43 minutes ago
-
Police recover non-custom paid mobile phones in operation43 minutes ago
-
Gilani departs for five-day visit to Saudi Arabia43 minutes ago
-
Garrison Cadet College Kohat hosts parents day53 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held with narcotics53 minutes ago
-
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman1 hour ago
-
DDMA organizes workshop on “Restoring Traffic Flow on Roads” during snowfall1 hour ago