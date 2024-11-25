Boat overturned in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A boat overturned near Ibrahim Hyderi, Karachi, on Monday, leaving one person dead and another missing.

According to a private news channel, six passengers were onboard when the boat capsized.

Local fishermen rescued four people, while one person remains missing.

Rescue efforts are still underway.