Boat Overturned In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Boat overturned in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A boat overturned near Ibrahim Hyderi, Karachi, on Monday, leaving one person dead and another missing.

According to a private news channel, six passengers were onboard when the boat capsized.

Local fishermen rescued four people, while one person remains missing.

Rescue efforts are still underway.

