Boat Sinking Incident: Body Of Drowning Person Recovered From River Chenab

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Boat sinking incident: body of drowning person recovered from river Chenab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 teams have recovered the body of a person who had drowned into river Chenab as boat sinked while hunting fish a day before.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah said that the rescue teams were struggling for fishing out the body of drowning person from yesterday.

The search operation was started today morning again and succeeded to search the body.

The body was handed over to the heirs.

Its worth mentioning here that six persons including boat operator went into the river for fish hunting when suddenly boat sinked into the water and they all drowned.

Five persons came out from the water with self-help while one of them drowned into the river.

The victim was identified as 50 years old Abu Bakar Khakwani resident of MDA chowk.

