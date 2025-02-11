Open Menu

Boat Tragedy Near Libyan Coast Claims Lives Of At Least 16 Pakistani Nationals: FO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 09:47 PM

A tragic boat accident off the coast of Libya has resulted in the deaths of at least 16 Pakistani nationals, with several others still missing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A tragic boat accident off the coast of Libya has resulted in the deaths of at least 16 Pakistani nationals, with several others still missing.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Tripoli has confirmed the recovery of 16 bodies, identified through their Pakistani passports, while efforts continue to locate the remaining missing individuals, a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

According to unconfirmed reports, a total of 63 Pakistani nationals were aboard the boat, the FO Spokesperson said adding that so far, 37 survivors have been accounted for, including one individual receiving medical treatment at a local hospital and 33 currently in police custody.

Reportedly, around 10 Pakistanis are missing in the accident. Three of the survivors are in Tripoli and being looked after by the Embassy.

The following Pakistani nationals have been confirmed deceased in the tragedy:

Saqlain Haider s/o Imran Ali– district Kurram, KPK, Siraj Uddin s/o Iqbal Muhammad– district Bajaur, KPK, Shoaib Hussain s/o Noord Ali – district Kurram, Nusrat Hussain s/o Mir Afzal – district Kurram, Shoaib Ali s/o Muhammad Ali – district Kurram, Sayed Shehzad Hussain s/o Sayed Wajid Ali Shah – district Kurram, Abid Hussain s/o Imran Ali – district Kurram,

Asif Ali s/o Israr Hussain – district Kurram, Muhammad Ali Shah s/o Abdullah Shah – district Orakzai, KPK, Musawir Hussain s/o Sher Mehdi – district Kurram, Aswar Hussain s/o Mandar Ali – district Kurram, Abid Hussain s/o Muhammad Hassan – district Kurram, Musaib Hussain s/o Jamil Hussain – district Kurram, Anis Khan s/o Musharaf Khan – district Peshawar, Ashfaq Hussain s/o Hussain Afzal – district Kurram, and Shahid Hussain s/o Kafiat Hussain – district Kurram.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Tripoli has been actively coordinating with local authorities in Zawiya city, where the incident took place. Embassy officials have visited Zawiya hospital and other relevant institutions to gather more information and provide necessary assistance to survivors.

The Embassy in Tripoli is in the process of gathering further information and maintaining contact with the local authorities.

